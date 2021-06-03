Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Kentucky
By Anna Gallegos
June 3, 2021
It's high school graduation season.
While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
According to the report, Kentucky has 377 high schools across 170 districts, with 12,525 full-time teachers and 209,707 students enrolled.
These are the top 25 high schools in Kentucky:
- Dupont Manual High, Louisville
- Beechwood High School, Fort Mitchell
- J. Graham Brown School, Louisville
- Highlands High School, Fort Thomas
- South Oldham High School, Crestwood
- Atherton High School, Louisville
- North Oldham High School, Goshen
- Murray High School, Murray
- Louisville Male High School, Louisville
- Glasgow High School, Glasglow
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington
- Pikeville High School, Pikeville
- Henry Clay High School, Lexington
- Elizabethtown High School, Elizabethtown
- Ballard High, Louisville
- Campbell County High School, Alexandria
- Russell High School, Russell
- Lafayette High School, Lexington
- Harlan High School, Harlan
- Larry A. Ryle High School, Union
- Woodford County High School, Versailles
- Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green
- Eastern High, Middletown
- Southwestern High School, Somerset
- Somerset High School, Somerset
Photo: Getty Images