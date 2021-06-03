Feedback

Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Kentucky

By Anna Gallegos

June 3, 2021

It's high school graduation season.

While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Kentucky has 377 high schools across 170 districts, with 12,525 full-time teachers and 209,707 students enrolled.

These are the top 25 high schools in Kentucky:

  1. Dupont Manual High, Louisville
  2. Beechwood High School, Fort Mitchell
  3. J. Graham Brown School, Louisville
  4. Highlands High School, Fort Thomas
  5. South Oldham High School, Crestwood
  6. Atherton High School, Louisville
  7. North Oldham High School, Goshen
  8. Murray High School, Murray
  9. Louisville Male High School, Louisville
  10. Glasgow High School, Glasglow
  11. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington
  12. Pikeville High School, Pikeville
  13. Henry Clay High School, Lexington
  14. Elizabethtown High School, Elizabethtown
  15. Ballard High, Louisville
  16. Campbell County High School, Alexandria
  17. Russell High School, Russell
  18. Lafayette High School, Lexington
  19. Harlan High School, Harlan
  20. Larry A. Ryle High School, Union
  21. Woodford County High School, Versailles
  22. Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green
  23. Eastern High, Middletown
  24. Southwestern High School, Somerset
  25. Somerset High School, Somerset


See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

