Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Kentucky

It's high school graduation season.

While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Kentucky has 377 high schools across 170 districts, with 12,525 full-time teachers and 209,707 students enrolled.

These are the top 25 high schools in Kentucky:

Dupont Manual High, Louisville Beechwood High School, Fort Mitchell J. Graham Brown School, Louisville Highlands High School, Fort Thomas South Oldham High School, Crestwood Atherton High School, Louisville North Oldham High School, Goshen Murray High School, Murray Louisville Male High School, Louisville Glasgow High School, Glasglow Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington Pikeville High School, Pikeville Henry Clay High School, Lexington Elizabethtown High School, Elizabethtown Ballard High, Louisville Campbell County High School, Alexandria Russell High School, Russell Lafayette High School, Lexington Harlan High School, Harlan Larry A. Ryle High School, Union Woodford County High School, Versailles Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green Eastern High, Middletown Southwestern High School, Somerset Somerset High School, Somerset



See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images