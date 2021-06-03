Troye Sivan, Tate McRae & Regard Kick Off 'Can't Cancel Pride' With 'You'

Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and Regard kicked off 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride," produced by Procter & Gamble® (P&G) and iHeartMedia, with a performance of the trio's new collaboration, "You."

In a dark room, Sivan and McRae stood across from each other, with Regard in the middle, as they sang their new song. Troye wore rhinestones around his eyes, similar to the "You" music video, along with a cutout bodysuit and a blazer that he shed as the performance kicked off. Tate rocked an oversized blazer and hoops with her hair in a low ponytail.

Last month, "You" became the most-added song at pop radio, and follows Sivan's 2020 In A Dream EP and McRae's Too Young to Be Sad EP.