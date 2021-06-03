Troye Sivan, Tate McRae & Regard Kick Off 'Can't Cancel Pride' With 'You'
By Taylor Fields
June 5, 2021
Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and Regard kicked off 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride," produced by Procter & Gamble® (P&G) and iHeartMedia, with a performance of the trio's new collaboration, "You."
In a dark room, Sivan and McRae stood across from each other, with Regard in the middle, as they sang their new song. Troye wore rhinestones around his eyes, similar to the "You" music video, along with a cutout bodysuit and a blazer that he shed as the performance kicked off. Tate rocked an oversized blazer and hoops with her hair in a low ponytail.
Last month, "You" became the most-added song at pop radio, and follows Sivan's 2020 In A Dream EP and McRae's Too Young to Be Sad EP.
Other artists to perform during "Can't Cancel Pride" this year were Brothers Osborne, Bebe Rexha (who also took on co-host duties alongside Elvis Duran), P!nk, JoJo Siwa, Hayley Kiyoko, Years & Years, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr.
The "Can't Cancel Pride" virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community helps to raise funds, partnering with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.
This year's "Can't Cancel Pride" will also be available on demand via iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages, iHeartRadio's Pride Radio and Revry throughout Pride Month until Thursday, June 30.
Photos: iHeartRadio