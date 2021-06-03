VIDEO: Controversial Sign Posted At A St. Louis Popeyes Said To Be A Prank
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 3, 2021
Police in Lake St. Louis are looking for the suspects that posted a racially offensive sign in the drive-thru of a Popeyes restaurant.
The sign said, "Effective 6-1-21 this restaurant is under new management and will reserve the right to refuse service to white people. We apologize for any inconvenience. Signed, general manager, Mason."
Photos of the sign went viral on social media. The restaurant manager told KMOV 4 that they had to close that location Wednesday (May 26) because there was so much backlash over the sign. He added that the surveillance video confirmed that an employee did not put up the sign.
Police released the video of the suspects they believe posted the sign.
In the video, the alleged suspects can be seen pulling into the Popeyes drive-thru driving a black sedan. One of the suspects gets out of the car on the passenger side, and that's when police believe they put the sign up.
Police told KMOV 4 the suspects do not currently and have never worked at the Popeyes location.
Lake St. Louis police believe the sign was part of a bad prank.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake St. Louis Police Department.
