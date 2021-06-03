Viral 'Lion King' Birthday Cake For Minnesota 3-Year-Old Used For Good

A young Minnesota resident has had photos of her birthday cake go viral, and the backstory is hilarious.

Leona of St. Paul celebrated her third birthday recently. For her birthday, she wanted a cake with a particular scene from the movie The Lion King, and the Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis did not disappoint.

Casey Feigh, Leona's uncle, posted the cake on Twitter, explaining the reason behind the unusual cake. The tweet said:

"My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because 'everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.'"

The hilarious reasoning behind the cake began to go viral online, and Leona's mother and uncle decided to do some good with the popular tweet.

In an interview with KARE 11, Alison Feigh, Leona's mother, said, "My younger brother called me, maybe an hour and a half after he tweeted, and he’s like, ‘This is getting some traction. Sometimes when tweets get traction, people want to promote something. Do you have anything you want to promote?'"

Alison happens to be the Director of the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, part of the Zero Abuse Project. She decided this was the perfect time to promote her organization. She told KARE 11 that she responded to her brother, "Yeah, I’d love to promote, ‘Let’s end child abuse. Let’s get more people on board who want to make sure that kids get to live out their healthy dreams and their quirky dreams.'"

Alison said after Casey tweeted about the organization, she saw an increase in donations and online traffic.

For more information on the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, click here.

Photo: Twitter/Casey Feigh