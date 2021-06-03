Watch Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Play Hilarious 'Goosing' Prank On His Mom

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline literally made his mom LeClaire Bryan the butt of their jokes.

The prankster couple continued their ongoing antics this week by playing not one, but two cruel tricks on the matriarch, who hilariously became the victim of their “goosing” games.

The first prank captured on video showed LeClaire and Caroline at the beach. LeClaire, with her back turned, attempts to adjust her beach chair as Caroline pinches her right on the rear end, to which her daughter-in-law bursts into laughter before LeClaire playfully pops her upside the head.

"Couldn't resist….I had to goose her! Sorry Hurricane Salem!!!“ Caroline captioned the clip, to which LeClaire jokingly responded, “My attorney will be contacting you. I’m going to have another Salem.”

Luke shared another home video clip of him recording his mom as she’s putting groceries away in the refrigerator.

“Put them on that lower level,” Luke tells his mom.

As she bends over to do just that, her country singer son proceeds to goose her as the clip ends with him doubled over in laughter.

“Summer of the Goose!” Luke captioned the amusing clip, which has received well over 67,000 likes on Instagram.

As we stated, Luke and Caroline are known for pulling pranks, and some of their best stunts have involved LeClaire. In 2018, the married couple tricked her into believing Luke was being chased by a crazed fan; and they also spent much of December 2020 playing tricks for their family’s annual “Pranksmas” festivities.

Watch Luke and Caroline prank LeClaire below.