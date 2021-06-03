WATCH: North Carolina Camp Channels Disney Favorite To Welcome Back Campers

After two years without the sights and sounds of summer fun, a camp in North Carolina is welcoming back its campers in creative way and channeling a Disney favorite to do so.

Camp Merrie-Woode, an all-girls camp in the mountains of western North Carolina, was so excited for campers to return that the summer staff created an entire video in anticipation, according to WCNC. In the video, staffers can be seen preparing the Sapphire camp for the girls' arrival while singing a song inspired by the Frozen favorite "For The First Time In Forever."

As any Disney fan knows, the original tune was sung by a character who hadn't seen the halls of her castle filled with people for a very long time, a feeling that the staffers at the camp now know all too well. While Anna sang of her excitement for dances, feasts and love, the staff updated the lyrics to fit their vibe, eagerly awaiting campers to fill the empty cabins, take to the camp's theater stage, and enjoy time surrounded by nature and friendship.

"Our summer staff is so excited to open camp for the first time in two years," the video caption reads. "Welcome back, campers! We can't wait to see you on Opening Day!"

Check out the creative way Camp Merrie-Woode welcomed back its campers.