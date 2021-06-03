'World's Longest Inflatable Slip 'N' Slide' Is Coming To Texas

Backyard slip 'n' slides are fun on a hot summer day, but a major upgrade is about to head to Texas.

Summer Splash LLC will open Slide The Slopes at the Texas Ski Resort in New Braunfels. It's being labeled as “longest and biggest inflatable slip n’ slide festival in the world."

Schlitterbahn is about to have some serious competition because Slide The Slopes will convert the the ski hill into a three-mile long inflatable water course. It will feature multiple slides of various lengths that visitors will be able ride on a tube.

“It’s the ideal vacation or staycation experience, offering a twist on traditional tubing and water park options,” owner Ryan Davis told the San Antonio Business Journal.

Slide The Slopes will be in New Braunfels from June 10 to September 6, which is Labor Day.

General admission tickets are $24.99, but discounts are available for children, military members, and group tickets. Tickets are good for two-hour blocks, which the company has in place to prevent overcrowding.

For anyone thinking about bringing their little ones, there is a height limit. Guests must be taller than 44 inches (about 3 1/2 feet) to ride so young kids will have to stick to the backyard slip 'n' slide.