4 Michigan Public Golf Courses Among The Best In The U.S.

There is nothing like exploring new golf courses and hitting the links with friends and family. So if you're looking to try a new golf course in Michigan that is considered one of the best, Golfweek created a list with the Top 100 best courses to play at.

Here are where Michigan's four best public golf courses rank on the list:

No. 26: Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs) , in Arcadia

, in Arcadia No. 28: Marquette Golf Club (Greywalls) , in Marquette

, in Marquette No. 39: Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) , in Roscommon

, in Roscommon No. 54: Forest Dunes (Weiskopf), in Roscommon

Here are the Top 10 public golf courses in the U.S.:

Pebble Beach Golf Links, in Pebble Beach, CA Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes), in Bandon, OR Pinehurst (No. 2), in Pinehurst, NC Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald), in Bandon, OR Whistling Straits (Straits), in Mosel, WI Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes), in Bandon, OR Shadow Creek, in Las Vegas, NV Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Sheep Ranch), in Bandon, OR Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), in Kiawah Island, SC Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Trails), in Bandon, OR

To see the complete list of Golfweek's 2021's Best Golf Courses in the U.S., click here.

Photo: Getty Images