Arizona Man Stole Mortuary Van With Two Bodies Still Inside

An Arizona man allegedly stole a Phoenix mortuary van that still had two bodies inside.

AZ Family reported that police received a call from South Mountain Mortuary just after noon on Wednesday.

Employees of the mortuary said that they left the van unattended for just a few minutes while it was still running.

According to officers, they found a van that matched the description in the area of 32nd Street and Roeser Road, and Jose Aramburo Molina Jr. was located a short time after that. According to Police, Molina matched the descriptions and surveillance video of the suspect. A witness also identified Molina at the scene.

Court paperwork stated that Molina was found with five blue pills, which were believed to be fentanyl, and "several other drugs."

Molina was carrying the key fob to the stolen van, and police used it to unlock the vehicle. He told police during an interview that he had just picked the fob up off the ground.

Molina was booked on suspicion of improper removal of a dead person, theft, narcotic possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents show that Molina has a history of drug-related charges.

Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office