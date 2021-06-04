Boy Reunited With Mom After Smugglers Abandoned Him In South Texas

A young Nicaraguan boy who made international headlines after he was abandoned at the U.S.-Mexico border has been reunited with his family.

In April, a video of 10-year-old Wilton Obregon went viral. It showed Wilton sobbing and asking Border Patrol agents for help because he was scared and alone.

Agents found him near La Grulla, Texas, after smugglers left him in a rural, desolate spot near the border.

The April video is heartbreaking, but after two months in a children's shelter in Brownsville, Wilton's life is improving. He was reunited with this mom for the first time in late May, Telemundo reported.

"Today was a very special day," Wilton's mom, Meylin, told the station in Spanish.

The road to the United States has been a long one for the mother and son. Both crossed into the U.S. in March, but were deported to Mexico. In Mexico, they were kidnapped by cartel members and held at ransom.

Wilton's uncle was able to pay the $5,000 ransom for the boy, but not his mother. So Wilton was dumped in South Texas. His mother was later let go, and she crossed into the U.S. to apply for asylum.

Now the family is deciding what next. Meylin first told Telemundo that they were planning to move to Miami to live with the uncle, but the family is changing its plans after receiving negative attention, The Daily Mail reported.

