Delivery Driver Helps Save Man's Life Outside Of Indiana Hospital

A southern Indiana delivery driver is being praised for helping save a man's life while he was on the job.

Jude Zoeller's UPS job took him to Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville on May 20. He was unloading boxes of medical supplies when he noticed a man slumped over on the sidewalk, WDRB reported.

The man was face down behind a large sign, and Zoeller realized that no one could see the man from the hospital's parking lot because of the sign.

The delivery driver immediately ran inside the hospital to find help and show medical staff where the man was.

"If he hadn't been seen, or somebody didn't take the appropriate intervention to go get help, we probably wouldn't be here celebrating," emergency service director Bryan Boone told the station.

The slumped over man is Ken Nolan. The 79-year-old was heading to the hospital for an appointment related to his cancer treatment when his heart stopped and he fell.

The medical staff revived Nolan and checked him into the emergency room for further care.

Zoeller had to go back to his delivery route but left his name and number with a hospital chaplain to find out what happened to Nolan.

"I didn't know Mr. Nolan's name at the time. I just wanted to know if he was OK or no. And I got a call about an hour later and was told that he had made it and just breathed a huge sigh of relief. I thought I was going to see someone pass away right in front of me," Zoeller told the station.

Nolan had to have a pacemaker implanted but is now on the mend. He thinks UPS should give Zoeller a special award for his assistance, but Zoeller said all of the thanks should go to the fast acting medical staff.

Photo: Getty Images