Dramatic Video Shows UPS Driver Rescue Boy After 97-Pound Box Falls On Him

Before doorbell cameras were invented, we must have missed so many things that happened in our front yards because they weren't filmed. Now that millions of people have the surveillance system though, the world gets to see all the craziness the doorbell cameras record. There have been videos of ghosts, cheating boyfriends, angry delivery drivers, alien abductions, baby dinosaurs, and of course, porch pirates. Now, one Illinois family's doorbell camera has filmed a dramatic rescue.

The footage shows a four-year-old named Max who loves to bring in the packages left on his home's front step, however, the 40-pound boy didn't realize the latest box that was dropped off weighed over twice what he does. As the 97-pound package falls on Max, he screams for help. From all the way down their long front path, by his truck in the street, the UPS man hears the boy's distress calls and sprints over to save him, just as Max gets trapped under the box and it starts to crush him.