The Phoenix Suns will advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after a win win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns beat the Lakers in a matchup on Thursday 113-100. The team's win ended the reign of the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The second-seeded Suns were considered the underdogs against the seventh-seeded LA Lakers.

Devin Booker was a superstar on the court, finishing with 47 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

After the game, Booker got a signed jersey from his hero, LeBron James. James said:

"I love everything about D-Book. We've had numerous conversations in the past. When you want to be legendary in this game, you've got to continue to improve not only your game, but also as a man. All the conversations we've had, I can tell he's soaked them up an dis using them to his advantage."

The Lakers' Anthony Davis walked to the locker room just minutes into the first quarter due to a strained groin, reported ESPN. Davis said:

"I wanted to. Just the competitive nature in me to go out and help the team as best as I could. My body didn't agree."

Phoenix coach Monty Williams told Kenosha News:

"It certainly is cool to beat the defending champs, for sure. But you can only hold onto that for so long, and now you have to move towards another worthy opponent."