Dog Rescued After Taking A Big Fall On Superior Hiking Trail In Minnesota

One dog took quite the fall while on an adventure with his owners in Minnesota.

Bogi, a springer spaniel, and his two owners Amanda Farrell and Julian Stanke hiked Superior Hiking Trail Sunday (May 30) when Bogi took a detour of his own.

According to KSTP 5, Farrell and Stanke were on the hiking trail with their two pups and saw an overlook they wanted to snap pictures of. So they tied the dogs to a tree and went to take the photos.

"When we got back, we unhooked the dogs so we could get the leashes off the tree, and Bogi took the opportunity to run," Stanke said.

After Bogi ran, the two looked for him for an hour and a half when they finally heard him cry from a cliff edge. "As we called over, we could see him about 30-35 feet below us. He was fine, standing around walking responsive barking at us," Stanke told KSTP 5.

They couldn't get to Bogi, so they called 911 and posted on the Superior Hiking Trail's Facebook page asking for help.

After posting and calling 911, it was raining and starting to get dark. They made the tough decision to go back to the cabin, regroup, and get better gear to go back in the morning and try to bring Bogi to safety.

"I was trying to reassure Julian that everything would be OK when we came back in the morning, and thank goodness it was. I wasn't sure myself," Farrell added.

Luckily for Bogi, the following morning, Minnesota Conservation Officer Mary Manning responded to Stanke's Facebook post and showed up to the cliff with climbing gear ready to help.

Stanke is the one who went down to save Bogi. "So I just lowered Julian down to him with some equipment to get the dog hooked up, and we got the dog in a separate safety line, so I could pull the dog up the hill and pass him onto Amanda," Manning explained to KSTP 5.

Farell and Stanke say Manning is their hero. "If it wasn't for Mary, we might not have gotten Bogi out that day," Farrell noted.

Bogi had one scratch but is back home safe and sound.

