Florida Bus Driver Isn't Dropping Route After Hitting $1 Million Jackpot

A Florida man scored a big win after playing a scratch-off lottery ticket. While some people would quit their jobs and pursue other ventures after hitting the jackpot, he's taking a different route.

Local 10 said 52-year-old Gregory Thomas has been driving a school bus for 30 years. Funnily enough, he bought a $30 scratch-off from a Circle K in Pace, which was the winning ticket in the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game announced Friday (June 4).

“I almost didn’t believe it when I saw $1,000,000 printed on the ticket, but after the initial shock, I came straight to Tallahassee to claim my prize,” the Pensacola man told lottery officials.

The longtime bus driver doesn't plan on retiring soon, though. He took a lump-sum payment of $790,000 and will share his winnings with his parents.

Thomas bought the ticket from a Circle K in Pace, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Some Floridians could be in a similar position as Thomas, too. State lottery officials said time is running out for winners to claim their earnings from five drawings, some from last year.

