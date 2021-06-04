Former Michigan Server Suing Restaurant After Finding Sharp Object In Food

A former Red Robin employee is suing the restaurant after finding a sharp metal object in her salad.

FOX 2 reported that 26-year-old Zenarra James filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination, a hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and direct negligence against Red Robin in Madison Heights and the Farmington Hills-based Ansara Restaurant Group.

According to the lawsuit, beginning in February, there were multiple occasions where James overheard several staff members use racial profanity in the kitchen and dish room. She complained to her managers that the language was inappropriate and made her "feel uncomfortable."

After speaking to her managers, a co-worker confronted James and accused her of snitching on him.

The lawsuit states, "Again, plaintiff James went to the management staff to complain about this behavior, but they told her that he had 'anger problems,' and she should just 'leave him alone.'"

Problems began happening again in April. James said she wrote a note asking one of the staff members to stop using offensive language and also gave it to her manager. The manager told James he would speak with the worker.

The lawsuit adds that after James finished her serving shift the next day, she ordered a salad to-go. While she was eating the salad at home, she says she bit into what appeared to be a razor blade. James says the workers that made the salad are friends with the man who accused her of snitching.

She messaged the general manager on Facebook about the incident and said she would not be returning to work.

James is seeking back pay, front pay, and other damages over $25,000.

Photo: Getty Images