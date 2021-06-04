Feedback

'Huge Step Forward': Greg Olsen's Son Finds Match For Heart Transplant

By Sarah Tate

June 4, 2021

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announced Friday (June 4) that after eight days on the transplant list, a heart donor has been found for his 8-year-old son, TJ. Last month, Olsen said that TJ, who was born with congenital heart disease, would likely need a transplant.

"Today is a day of mixed emotions. A day we have prayed for has arrived," the former NFL star shared on social media Friday. "We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant."

TJ has been in the care of Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, where the HEARTest Yard Foundation, launched by Olsen and his wife, Kara, recently helped open a new congenital heart center. Olsen provided a brief update Friday afternoon to say that TJ was in surgery, ESPN reports.

"Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives," Olsen shared alongside a photo of he and Kara standing next to TJ.

The Olsens thanked the community and fans for supporting them throughout their family's journey.

"We ask for everyone's prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses," the post continued. "TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'Huge Step Forward': Greg Olsen's Son Finds Match For Heart Transplant

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.