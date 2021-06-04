'Huge Step Forward': Greg Olsen's Son Finds Match For Heart Transplant

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announced Friday (June 4) that after eight days on the transplant list, a heart donor has been found for his 8-year-old son, TJ. Last month, Olsen said that TJ, who was born with congenital heart disease, would likely need a transplant.

"Today is a day of mixed emotions. A day we have prayed for has arrived," the former NFL star shared on social media Friday. "We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant."

TJ has been in the care of Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, where the HEARTest Yard Foundation, launched by Olsen and his wife, Kara, recently helped open a new congenital heart center. Olsen provided a brief update Friday afternoon to say that TJ was in surgery, ESPN reports.

"Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives," Olsen shared alongside a photo of he and Kara standing next to TJ.