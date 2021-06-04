John Mayer Shares New Music Video For 'Last Train Home' Feat. Maren Morris

John Mayer’s latest music video has a special cameo from Maren Morris.

Mayer marked his long-awaited return to music this Friday (June 4) with the release of his mellow, moody new single, “Last Train Home.”

On paper, the song reads like a short-lived love story — so Mayer, indeed — but somehow, we're pulled into the throes right along with him. Also like Mayer, "Last Train Home" clearly conceals any appearance of the suffering buried deep at its core with a light-hearted production made sweeter with bright guitar riffs. We're not ashamed to say it: Mayer has made prisoners of us once again.

Even more special, the Cameron Duddy and Harper Smith-directed visual that accompanies the song features an unsuspecting appearance by the "Bones" songbird Morris, who lends her vocals to the song's already catchy chorus.

Together, Mayer and Morris duet: “If you wanna know me, then you gotta know me through and through / And if you’re gonna hurt me, then you gotta hold me next to you / No matter how you work it, things go wrong I put my heart where it don’t belong / So if you’re comin’ with me let me know / Maybe you’re the last train / Maybe you’re the last train home.”

“Last Train Home” is the first offering we’ve received from Mayer since he announced his forthcoming eighth studio album, Sob Rock, arriving on July 16. The album will be Mayer’s first in four years following 2017’s The Search for Everything.

Watch John Mayer's new music video above.