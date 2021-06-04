JoJo Siwa Lights Up Can’t Cancel Pride With Rainbow-Filled Performance
By Peyton Blakemore
June 5, 2021
JoJo Siwa brought the energy to iHeartMedia's second annual Can't Cancel Pride relief benefit special!
On Friday (June 4), the 18-year-old singer and dancer closed out the Pride celebration with a rainbow-filled performance of her hit "Boomerang" (Pride Remix), wearing her signature high-ponytail, a giant rainbow-striped bow, and a black blinged-out costume that was equipped with massive crystal-encrusted wings.
"It's time to celebrate being who you are and loving who you want to love," JoJo said before beginning her high-energy set on a custom rainbow stage that was full of disco balls and rainbow flags. The Internet sensation was also joined by half a dozen ripped dancers, who were outfitted in various white costumes.
Ahead of her performance, JoJo was introduced by the one and only Elton John, who praised the famous teen for coming out earlier this year.
"JoJo I want to congratulate you on sharing yourself with the world and coming out this year," he began. "I am overjoyed you have joined our beautiful community."
Elton continued, "At 17, you were able to do something that took people of my generation decades to do. Not only are you living your truth, you are a shining example to young people the world over and their families by showing that love is love, people are people, and that is that. Not to mention, your fantastic style. As I like to say, more is more darling so keeping giving us the full JoJo unfiltered, full of joy, and literally yourself. And let's all do the same. Happy Pride! And big love to everyone!"
Can't Cancel Pride raises visibility and funds for members of the LGBTQ+ community through organizations including GLAAD, SAGE, National Black Justice Coalition, The Trevor Project, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International. To raise money for the six participating nonprofits, iHeartMedia has partnered with Cameo and participating talent from June 4 - June 11 and will donate a portion of proceeds from the personalized videos to benefit the "Can't Cancel Pride." Learn more at cameo.com.
The event also kicks off a month-long Pride celebration throughout June with iHeartMedia radio stations airing spots encouraging listeners to watch the event on demand, share their special Pride moments on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride, and support the participating nonprofits by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting “RAINBOW” to 56512.
Supporting Brands of Can’t Cancel Pride include P&G, Allē by Allergan Aesthetics, Dawn®, General Motors, The Art of Shaving and GilletteLabs®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Jared®, Puffs®, Downy®, Tide®, OLAY®, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Additional proud partners of Can’t Cancel Pride include Pantene®, Pampers®, Stop & Shop™, GIANT®, Giant®, Hannaford®, Secret®, Crest®, Harris Teeter and Winn Dixie®.
Photos: iHeartRadio