JoJo Siwa Lights Up Can’t Cancel Pride With Rainbow-Filled Performance

Ahead of her performance, JoJo was introduced by the one and only Elton John, who praised the famous teen for coming out earlier this year.

"JoJo I want to congratulate you on sharing yourself with the world and coming out this year," he began. "I am overjoyed you have joined our beautiful community."

Elton continued, "At 17, you were able to do something that took people of my generation decades to do. Not only are you living your truth, you are a shining example to young people the world over and their families by showing that love is love, people are people, and that is that. Not to mention, your fantastic style. As I like to say, more is more darling so keeping giving us the full JoJo unfiltered, full of joy, and literally yourself. And let's all do the same. Happy Pride! And big love to everyone!"