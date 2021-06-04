Kylie Minogue Glitters In Sparkling 'Can't Cancel Pride' Performance

Kylie Minogue is truly a "Dance Floor Darling" as the queen of dance anthems took over the stage during this year's "Can't Cancel Pride," produced by Procter & Gamble® (P&G) and iHeartMedia. The performance was also a part of Minogue's "Infinite Disco" livestream concert from earlier in the fall.

Dressed head to toe in a gorgeous glittering gold jumpsuit, Minogue performed her song "Dance Floor Darling," which is off of her latest album Disco. During her performance Kylie was joined by several "Dance Floor Darlings" in the form of backup dancers and singers as they all moved around the circular stage together in sequin outfits.