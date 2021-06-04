Feedback

Kylie Minogue Glitters In Sparkling 'Can't Cancel Pride' Performance

By Taylor Fields

June 5, 2021

Kylie Minogue is truly a "Dance Floor Darling" as the queen of dance anthems took over the stage during this year's "Can't Cancel Pride," produced by Procter & Gamble® (P&G) and iHeartMedia. The performance was also a part of Minogue's "Infinite Disco" livestream concert from earlier in the fall.

Dressed head to toe in a gorgeous glittering gold jumpsuit, Minogue performed her song "Dance Floor Darling," which is off of her latest album Disco. During her performance Kylie was joined by several "Dance Floor Darlings" in the form of backup dancers and singers as they all moved around the circular stage together in sequin outfits.

Other artists to perform during "Can't Cancel Pride" this year were Brothers Osborne, Bebe Rexha (who also took on co-host duties alongside Elvis Duran), P!nk, JoJo Siwa, Hayley Kiyoko, Years & Years, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr.

The "Can't Cancel Pride" virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community helps to raise funds, partnering with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

This year's "Can't Cancel Pride" will also be available on demand via iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages, iHeartRadio's Pride Radio and Revry throughout Pride Month until Thursday, June 30.

Photos: iHeartRadio

