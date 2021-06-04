Lil Baby & Lil Durk Release Joint Project 'The Voice Of The Heroes'

Lil Baby and Lil Durk brought their talents together for a joint project fittingly titled, The Voice of the Heroes.

The 18-track collaborative project features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Rod Wave. In addition to the big-name features, NBA superstar James Harden is also credited as an executive producer of The Voice Of The Heroes.

As fans know, the project, which started as a fan suggestion on Twitter, was first teased back in March when Lil Baby revealed that he and Durk have “more than one album recorded.”

“Me and Durk locked in every night. That’s the new one. We coming. Me and Durk dropping an album for sure,” the Atlanta rapper told MTV News at the time.

“When it comes to that street sh*t that ‘hood sh*t, we like the heroes,” he added when explaining the project's title. “The kids look at us as heroes.”