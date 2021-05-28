DMX’s Posthumous Album 'Exodus' Released, Features Jay-Z, Nas, Bono & More

According to Swizz, who served as both executive producer and producer on Exodus, DMX began working on the album 10 months ago, shortly after he appeared in a Verzuz battle with Snoop.

“He was feeling all the fans’ love, and he was feeling all the support from his peers,” Swizz recalled. “He said, ‘Man, I love the love. I love the new younger generation showing me love. I just wish I had new songs for them to hear.’ And I said, ‘Well OK, let’s go!’

The two eventually began working on the project and got some of the biggest names in music to get involved.

“[X] was really feeding off of the features,” Swizz shared. “He was like, ‘Wow, Bono is agreeing to be on the album? Wow, Alicia’s showing up, Usher’s showing up.’ All of those things were just fueling him … It was just so amazing to see that everybody wanted him to win.”

Photo: Getty Images