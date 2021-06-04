Luke Perry's Wrestler Son Shares Heartwarming Post Of First Action Figure

Jack Perry, the son of late actor Luke Perry, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram showcasing his first professional wrestling action figure.

Perry, 23, who wrestles under the nickname "Jungle Boy" for All Elite Wrestling, posted a photo of his action figure sitting on the shoulders of a doll modeled after his father's 90210 character Dylan McKay on Friday (June 4).

Jack Perry, who was one of AEW's first signings when the company launched in January 2019 and eventually made its television debut in October of that same year, credits his father for introducing him to professional wrestling.

Luke Perry was supportive of his son's wrestling career, attending several of Jack's matches on the independent circuit prior to his death in March 2019.