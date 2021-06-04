Luke Perry's Wrestler Son Shares Heartwarming Post Of First Action Figure
By Jason Hall
June 4, 2021
Jack Perry, the son of late actor Luke Perry, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram showcasing his first professional wrestling action figure.
Perry, 23, who wrestles under the nickname "Jungle Boy" for All Elite Wrestling, posted a photo of his action figure sitting on the shoulders of a doll modeled after his father's 90210 character Dylan McKay on Friday (June 4).
Jack Perry, who was one of AEW's first signings when the company launched in January 2019 and eventually made its television debut in October of that same year, credits his father for introducing him to professional wrestling.
Luke Perry was supportive of his son's wrestling career, attending several of Jack's matches on the independent circuit prior to his death in March 2019.
“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack shared in an Instagram post after his father's passing. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”
Last Sunday, Jungle Boy won the biggest match of his wrestling career, outlasting 20 other competitors to win the 'Casino Battle Royal' at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Jacksonville.
Christian Cage, who had previously interviewed Perry's father and publicly expressed his 90210 fandom, was the final wrestler eliminated in the match and congratulated the 23-year-old on his victory, sharing a hug in the ring after the final bell.
The win sets Perry up to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega during the June 26 episode of Dynamite, which will be the first world title opportunity of Jack's young wrestling career.
Photo: Getty Images