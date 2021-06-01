Punxsutawney Native Wins Major Wrestling Championship

A Western Pennsylvania native won her first major wrestling title last weekend.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., of Punxsutawney, defeated Hikaru Shida via submission to win the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Championship during the promotion's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday (May 30) night.

After the match, Baker, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, said she was proud to take on the role of the "face of Pittsburgh" amid a "brutal" year.

"Somebody's gotta be the hero of Pittsburgh so I'm happy to do it," Baker said during a post-Double or Nothing media scrum. "We're repping the 4-1-2."

Earlier this year, Baker gained praise throughout the wrestling community for her groundbreaking 'Lights Out' hardcore match against Thunder Rosa, which was the first women's wrestling match to main event a televised AEW event since the company launched in 2019.