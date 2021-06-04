Royal Recap: Meghan & Harry Hint At Baby Name, Kate Shows Off Art Skills

Back in 2018, Harry and Meghan went on their first official royal tour together, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. During an engagement in Melbourne, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met a well-wisher with a baby named Harriet. Harry, of course, took a liking to the moniker as it's the female version of his own name. The Duke reportedly told Harriet's mom: "That's a great name." This name would align nicely with their son's name—Archie Harrison—whose middle name means "son of Harry."

Later on in Meghan's first pregnancy, Harry and Meghan visited the English town of Birkenhead on an official visit. While chatting wth a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley, Meghan got another name suggestion. "I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it,'" the student later told the press. On that same trip, Harry expressed interest in the name Lily. He even asked one of the mothers which spelling of the name she used for her own daughter.

Lily remains a popular choice for Baby Sussex with British oddsmakers. Should Harry and Meghan name their daughter Lily, it's believed it will be in tribute to Queen Elizabeth as Her Majesty was known as 'Lilbet' as a child.

Another popular choice withs oddsmakers is Phillipa—the feminine version of Philip. "The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes told People. Should Harry and Meghan name their daughter after the late Prince Philip, they wouldn't be the only members of the Royal Family to have done so. Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both welcomed sons this year and both newborns were given the middle name Philip.

Kate Middleton shows off her impressive art skills.