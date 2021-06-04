These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Alabama

Several schools in the Yellowhammer State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Alabama per USNews.com:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School- Montgomery New Century Tech Demo High School- Huntsville Mt. Brook High School- Mountain Brook Vestavia Hills High School- Vestavia Hills Homewood High School- Homewood Bob Jones High School- Madison Booker T. Washington Magnet High School- Montgomery Spain Park High School- Hoover Fairhope High School- Fairhope James Clemens High School- Madison Hartselle High School- Hartselle Auburn High School- Auburn Oak Mt. High School- Birmingham Arab High School- Arab Ramsay High School- Birmingham Cullman High School- Cullman Hoover High School- Hoover Huntsville High School- Huntsville Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School- Montgomery Hewitt-Trussville High School- Trussville Russellville High School- Russellville Glencoe High School- Glencoe Athens High School- Athens Muscle Shoals High School- Muscle Shoals Helena High School- Helena

