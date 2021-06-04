Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Alabama

By Jason Hall

June 4, 2021

Several schools in the Yellowhammer State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Alabama per USNews.com:

  1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School- Montgomery
  2. New Century Tech Demo High School- Huntsville
  3. Mt. Brook High School- Mountain Brook
  4. Vestavia Hills High School- Vestavia Hills
  5. Homewood High School- Homewood
  6. Bob Jones High School- Madison
  7. Booker T. Washington Magnet High School- Montgomery
  8. Spain Park High School- Hoover
  9. Fairhope High School- Fairhope
  10. James Clemens High School- Madison
  11. Hartselle High School- Hartselle
  12. Auburn High School- Auburn
  13. Oak Mt. High School- Birmingham
  14. Arab High School- Arab
  15. Ramsay High School- Birmingham
  16. Cullman High School- Cullman
  17. Hoover High School- Hoover
  18. Huntsville High School- Huntsville
  19. Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School- Montgomery
  20. Hewitt-Trussville High School- Trussville
  21. Russellville High School- Russellville
  22. Glencoe High School- Glencoe
  23. Athens High School- Athens
  24. Muscle Shoals High School- Muscle Shoals
  25. Helena High School- Helena

Photo: Getty Images

