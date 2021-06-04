These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Alabama
By Jason Hall
June 4, 2021
Several schools in the Yellowhammer State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.
USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.
U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).
"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."
Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Alabama per USNews.com:
- Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School- Montgomery
- New Century Tech Demo High School- Huntsville
- Mt. Brook High School- Mountain Brook
- Vestavia Hills High School- Vestavia Hills
- Homewood High School- Homewood
- Bob Jones High School- Madison
- Booker T. Washington Magnet High School- Montgomery
- Spain Park High School- Hoover
- Fairhope High School- Fairhope
- James Clemens High School- Madison
- Hartselle High School- Hartselle
- Auburn High School- Auburn
- Oak Mt. High School- Birmingham
- Arab High School- Arab
- Ramsay High School- Birmingham
- Cullman High School- Cullman
- Hoover High School- Hoover
- Huntsville High School- Huntsville
- Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School- Montgomery
- Hewitt-Trussville High School- Trussville
- Russellville High School- Russellville
- Glencoe High School- Glencoe
- Athens High School- Athens
- Muscle Shoals High School- Muscle Shoals
- Helena High School- Helena
