These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Connecticut

By Jason Hall

June 4, 2021

Several schools in Connecticut are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Connecticut per USNews.com:

  1. Darien High School- Darien
  2. Marine Science Manget High School of Southeastern- Groton
  3. Weston High School- Weston
  4. Staples High School- Westport
  5. New Canaan High School- New Canaan
  6. Wilton High School- Wilton
  7. Greenwich High School- Greenwich
  8. Ridgefield High School- Ridgefield
  9. Connecticut IB Academy- East Hartford
  10. Conard High School- West Hartford
  11. Lyme-Old Lyme High School- Old Lyme
  12. Hall High School- West Hartford
  13. Farmington High School- Farmington
  14. Simsbury High School- Simsbury
  15. Fairfield Ludlowe High School- Fairfield
  16. Joel Barlow High School- Redding
  17. Avon High School- Avon
  18. The Academy of Information Technology- Stamford
  19. Academy of Aerospace and Engineering- Windsor
  20. Guilford High School- Guilford
  21. Newton High School- Sandy Hook
  22. Rham High School- Hebron
  23. Glastonbury High School- Glastonbury
  24. Trumbull High School- Trumbull
  25. Pomperaug Regional High School

Photo: Getty Images

