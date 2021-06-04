These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Connecticut

Several schools in Connecticut are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Connecticut per USNews.com:

Darien High School- Darien Marine Science Manget High School of Southeastern- Groton Weston High School- Weston Staples High School- Westport New Canaan High School- New Canaan Wilton High School- Wilton Greenwich High School- Greenwich Ridgefield High School- Ridgefield Connecticut IB Academy- East Hartford Conard High School- West Hartford Lyme-Old Lyme High School- Old Lyme Hall High School- West Hartford Farmington High School- Farmington Simsbury High School- Simsbury Fairfield Ludlowe High School- Fairfield Joel Barlow High School- Redding Avon High School- Avon The Academy of Information Technology- Stamford Academy of Aerospace and Engineering- Windsor Guilford High School- Guilford Newton High School- Sandy Hook Rham High School- Hebron Glastonbury High School- Glastonbury Trumbull High School- Trumbull Pomperaug Regional High School

Photo: Getty Images