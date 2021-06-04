These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
June 4, 2021
Several schools in Connecticut are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.
USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.
U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).
"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."
Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Connecticut per USNews.com:
- Darien High School- Darien
- Marine Science Manget High School of Southeastern- Groton
- Weston High School- Weston
- Staples High School- Westport
- New Canaan High School- New Canaan
- Wilton High School- Wilton
- Greenwich High School- Greenwich
- Ridgefield High School- Ridgefield
- Connecticut IB Academy- East Hartford
- Conard High School- West Hartford
- Lyme-Old Lyme High School- Old Lyme
- Hall High School- West Hartford
- Farmington High School- Farmington
- Simsbury High School- Simsbury
- Fairfield Ludlowe High School- Fairfield
- Joel Barlow High School- Redding
- Avon High School- Avon
- The Academy of Information Technology- Stamford
- Academy of Aerospace and Engineering- Windsor
- Guilford High School- Guilford
- Newton High School- Sandy Hook
- Rham High School- Hebron
- Glastonbury High School- Glastonbury
- Trumbull High School- Trumbull
- Pomperaug Regional High School
