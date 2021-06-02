Several Bullet Holes Found At Connecticut State Capitol
By Jason Hall
June 2, 2021
Local police are investigating after multiple bullet holes were found at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford Tuesday (June 1) morning.
WTNH reports the bullet holes were discovered at around 9:15 a.m. on the south side of the building, which included three holes shattering glass windows and a hanging light sconce on the front side of the building facing the Connecticut Supreme Court.
Officers confirmed zero people were injured and there is no current danger in relation to the incident.
“We don’t believe there’s any threat to the general public, or to any of the lawmakers as well," said assistant to the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Protection Commissioner, Brian Foley, via WTNH.
Investigators have gathered evidence and will send it to the state police crime lab, but the shooter has not yet been identified as of Wednesday (June 2) afternoon.
A similar incident took place in nearby Southington and police believe it could be connected to the shooting at the Capitol.
“That absolutely remains a possibility. we’re not ruling that out," Foley said. "We’re not ruling anything out. Certainly, that’s something we would look into.”
Capitol Avenue was shut down by State Capitol Police, Connecticut State Police and Hartford Police amid what was referred to as "a suspicious incident."
