Several Bullet Holes Found At Connecticut State Capitol

Local police are investigating after multiple bullet holes were found at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford Tuesday (June 1) morning.

WTNH reports the bullet holes were discovered at around 9:15 a.m. on the south side of the building, which included three holes shattering glass windows and a hanging light sconce on the front side of the building facing the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Officers confirmed zero people were injured and there is no current danger in relation to the incident.

“We don’t believe there’s any threat to the general public, or to any of the lawmakers as well," said assistant to the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Protection Commissioner, Brian Foley, via WTNH.