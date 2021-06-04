Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

June 4, 2021

Several schools in the Bay State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Massachusetts per USNews.com:

  1. Boston Latin School- Boston
  2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School- Hadley
  3. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School- Marlborough
  4. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2)- Saugus
  5. The Bromfield School- Harvard
  6. Belmont High- Belmont
  7. Lexington High- Lexington
  8. Dover-Sherborn Regional High- Dover
  9. Weston High- Weston
  10. Hopkinton High School- Hopkinton
  11. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School- Malden
  12. Sharon High- Sharon
  13. Boston Latin Academy- Dorchester
  14. John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science- Roxbury
  15. Acton-Boxborough Regional High- Acton
  16. Needham High- Needham
  17. Pioneer Charter School of Science- Everett
  18. Wayland High School- Wayland
  19. Concord Carlisle High- Concord
  20. Brookline High- Brookline
  21. Westwood High- Westwood
  22. Norwell High- Norwell
  23. Manchester Essex Regional High School- Manchester
  24. Medfield Senior High- Medfield
  25. Excel Academy Charter School

Photo: Getty Images

