These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Massachusetts

Several schools in the Bay State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Massachusetts per USNews.com:

Boston Latin School- Boston Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School- Hadley Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School- Marlborough Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2)- Saugus The Bromfield School- Harvard Belmont High- Belmont Lexington High- Lexington Dover-Sherborn Regional High- Dover Weston High- Weston Hopkinton High School- Hopkinton Mystic Valley Regional Charter School- Malden Sharon High- Sharon Boston Latin Academy- Dorchester John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science- Roxbury Acton-Boxborough Regional High- Acton Needham High- Needham Pioneer Charter School of Science- Everett Wayland High School- Wayland Concord Carlisle High- Concord Brookline High- Brookline Westwood High- Westwood Norwell High- Norwell Manchester Essex Regional High School- Manchester Medfield Senior High- Medfield Excel Academy Charter School

Photo: Getty Images