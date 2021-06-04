These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
June 4, 2021
High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
According to the report, North Carolina has 654 high schools across 183 districts, with 30,793 full-time teachers and 508,180 students enrolled.
Here are the Top 25 best high schools in North Carolina:
- The Early College at Guilford, in Greensboro
- Raleigh Charter High School, in Raleigh
- STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, in Greensboro
- Woods Charter, in Chapel Hill
- Philip J. Weaver Ed Center, in Greensboro
- Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School, in Raleigh
- Thomas Jefferson Class Academy, in Mooresboro
- Highland School of Technology, in Gastonia
- Penn-Griffin Schools, in High Point
- East Chapel Hill High, in Chapel Hill
- Lake Norman Charter, Huntersville
- Central Academy of Technology and Arts, in Monroe
- Marvin Ridge High, in Waxhaw
- Panther Creek High, in Cary
- Ardrey Kell High, in Charlotte
- Weddington High, in Matthews
- Pine Lake Preparatory, in Mooresville
- Providence High, in Charlotte
- Chapel Hill High, in Chapel Hill
- The Hawbridge School, in Saxapahaw
- Discovery High School, in Newton
- Green Hope High, in Cary
- Henderson Collegiate, in Henderson
- Gray Stone Day, in Misenheimer
- School of Inquiry and Life Sciences, in Asheville
Check out the full list here.
Photo: Getty Images