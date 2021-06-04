These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, North Carolina has 654 high schools across 183 districts, with 30,793 full-time teachers and 508,180 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in North Carolina:

The Early College at Guilford, in Greensboro Raleigh Charter High School, in Raleigh STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, in Greensboro Woods Charter, in Chapel Hill Philip J. Weaver Ed Center, in Greensboro Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School, in Raleigh Thomas Jefferson Class Academy, in Mooresboro Highland School of Technology, in Gastonia Penn-Griffin Schools, in High Point East Chapel Hill High, in Chapel Hill Lake Norman Charter, Huntersville Central Academy of Technology and Arts, in Monroe Marvin Ridge High, in Waxhaw Panther Creek High, in Cary Ardrey Kell High, in Charlotte Weddington High, in Matthews Pine Lake Preparatory, in Mooresville Providence High, in Charlotte Chapel Hill High, in Chapel Hill The Hawbridge School, in Saxapahaw Discovery High School, in Newton Green Hope High, in Cary Henderson Collegiate, in Henderson Gray Stone Day, in Misenheimer School of Inquiry and Life Sciences, in Asheville

Photo: Getty Images