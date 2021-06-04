Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

June 4, 2021

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, North Carolina has 654 high schools across 183 districts, with 30,793 full-time teachers and 508,180 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in North Carolina:

  1. The Early College at Guilford, in Greensboro
  2. Raleigh Charter High School, in Raleigh
  3. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, in Greensboro
  4. Woods Charter, in Chapel Hill
  5. Philip J. Weaver Ed Center, in Greensboro
  6. Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School, in Raleigh
  7. Thomas Jefferson Class Academy, in Mooresboro
  8. Highland School of Technology, in Gastonia
  9. Penn-Griffin Schools, in High Point
  10. East Chapel Hill High, in Chapel Hill
  11. Lake Norman Charter, Huntersville
  12. Central Academy of Technology and Arts, in Monroe
  13. Marvin Ridge High, in Waxhaw
  14. Panther Creek High, in Cary
  15. Ardrey Kell High, in Charlotte
  16. Weddington High, in Matthews
  17. Pine Lake Preparatory, in Mooresville
  18. Providence High, in Charlotte
  19. Chapel Hill High, in Chapel Hill
  20. The Hawbridge School, in Saxapahaw
  21. Discovery High School, in Newton
  22. Green Hope High, in Cary
  23. Henderson Collegiate, in Henderson
  24. Gray Stone Day, in Misenheimer
  25. School of Inquiry and Life Sciences, in Asheville

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.