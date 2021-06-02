Teacher Gives Teen His Shoes After Threats To Ban Student From Graduation

A teen graduating from a Louisiana high school was almost banned from walking across the stage for wearing the wrong shoes. He was saved by a teacher and mentor who stepped in and offered up his own shoes for the special day.

Dressed in his purple cap and gown, Daverius Peters was all set to graduate from Hahnville High School on May 19; however, he was stopped from entering the venue by a representative for the Boutte, Louisiana, school. According to the Washington Post, the 18-year-old was told his black leather sneakers "violated the dress code." The school's code states that male students must wear dark dress shoes and prohibits "athletic shoes" at graduation.

"I was in shock," Peters told the Post. "I felt humiliated. I just wanted to walk across the stage and get my diploma."

Worried he wouldn't be allowed to attend his own graduation, he saw John Butler, a paraeducator at the school and one Peters' mentors whose own daughter was also graduating. After explaining his situation, which the teacher called "crazy," and being turned away from the doors yet again, Butler immediately offered up his own, albeit oversized, tan loafers.