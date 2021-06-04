These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Pennsylvania

Several schools in the Keystone State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia was the only Pennsylvania school to make the top-25 national list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Pennsylvania per USNews.com:

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School- Philadelphia Downingtown STEM Academy- Downingtown Central High School- Philadelphia Radnor High School- Radnor Conestoga High School- Berwyn Unionville High School- Kennett Square Hampton High School- Allison Park Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12- Pittsburgh Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy- Erie Lower Merion High School- Ardmore Peters Township High School- McMurray Wissahickon High School- Ambler Harriton High School- Rosemont Great Valley High School- Malvern New Hope Solebury High School- New Hope Strath Haven High School- Wallingford Central Bucks High School- East Mt. Lebanon High School- Pittsburgh Upper Saint Clair High School- Pittsburgh Renaissance Academy Charter School- Phoenixville Haverford High School- Havertown Hershey High School- Hershey Lower Moreland High School- Huntingdon Valley Academy at Palumbo- Philadelphia Pine-Richland High School- Gibsonia

Photo: Getty Images