These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

June 4, 2021

Several schools in the Keystone State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia was the only Pennsylvania school to make the top-25 national list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Pennsylvania per USNews.com:

  1. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School- Philadelphia
  2. Downingtown STEM Academy- Downingtown
  3. Central High School- Philadelphia
  4. Radnor High School- Radnor
  5. Conestoga High School- Berwyn
  6. Unionville High School- Kennett Square
  7. Hampton High School- Allison Park
  8. Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12- Pittsburgh
  9. Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy- Erie
  10. Lower Merion High School- Ardmore
  11. Peters Township High School- McMurray
  12. Wissahickon High School- Ambler
  13. Harriton High School- Rosemont
  14. Great Valley High School- Malvern
  15. New Hope Solebury High School- New Hope
  16. Strath Haven High School- Wallingford
  17. Central Bucks High School- East
  18. Mt. Lebanon High School- Pittsburgh
  19. Upper Saint Clair High School- Pittsburgh
  20. Renaissance Academy Charter School- Phoenixville
  21. Haverford High School- Havertown
  22. Hershey High School- Hershey
  23. Lower Moreland High School- Huntingdon Valley
  24. Academy at Palumbo- Philadelphia
  25. Pine-Richland High School- Gibsonia

Photo: Getty Images

