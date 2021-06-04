These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
June 4, 2021
Several schools in the Keystone State are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.
USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.
Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia was the only Pennsylvania school to make the top-25 national list.
U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).
"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."
Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Pennsylvania per USNews.com:
- Julia R. Masterman Secondary School- Philadelphia
- Downingtown STEM Academy- Downingtown
- Central High School- Philadelphia
- Radnor High School- Radnor
- Conestoga High School- Berwyn
- Unionville High School- Kennett Square
- Hampton High School- Allison Park
- Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12- Pittsburgh
- Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy- Erie
- Lower Merion High School- Ardmore
- Peters Township High School- McMurray
- Wissahickon High School- Ambler
- Harriton High School- Rosemont
- Great Valley High School- Malvern
- New Hope Solebury High School- New Hope
- Strath Haven High School- Wallingford
- Central Bucks High School- East
- Mt. Lebanon High School- Pittsburgh
- Upper Saint Clair High School- Pittsburgh
- Renaissance Academy Charter School- Phoenixville
- Haverford High School- Havertown
- Hershey High School- Hershey
- Lower Moreland High School- Huntingdon Valley
- Academy at Palumbo- Philadelphia
- Pine-Richland High School- Gibsonia
Photo: Getty Images