These Artists Have Postponed Chicago Stops At Wrigley Field:

Wrigley Field announced a star-studded concert lineup for the summer of 2021, but some of those shows have postponed — again.

Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton and Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe will delay Chicago stops another year.

This isn’t the first time artists have had to postpone tour dates. Some concerts that were scheduled for Wrigley Field in 2020 postponed, including Chris Stapleton, Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga and others. Like many others, the venue postponed and canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for July 21, the Guns N’ Roses concert is now slated for September 16, according to information from Wrigley Field.

Lady Gaga was slated to perform on August 27, but her tour postponed another year.

“We are working with Lady Gaga to identify a new show date at Wrigley Field and will provide updates as they become available. Tickets will be valid for the new show date,” Wrigley Field officials said in a statement online.

Lady Gaga also issued a statement:

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”

Chris Stapleton and Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe are both slated to perform in 2022. Originally, those concerts were booked on July 17 and August 29 of this year, respectively.

These are the other concerts taking place at Wrigley Field this year:

These are the concerts slated for 2022:

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe , on July 8

, on July 8 Chris Stapleton, on July 23

Find more info about upcoming concerts at Wrigley Field here.

Photo: Getty Images