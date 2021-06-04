These Ohio Attractions Were Voted Best Things To Do This Summer

Voters have spoken, and Ohio is home some of the best things to do this summer.

The USA Today 10Best editors announced winners Friday (June 4), pinpointing the best of the best in several categories.

Readers weighed in on the best zoos, aquariums, safari parks, aerial adventure parks and botanical gardens. They narrowed down the best of the best after a panel of experts selected the list of top nominees.

People who voted say that the best zoo of 2021 is the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Here’s what 10Best says about it:

“The Cincinnati Zoo (one of the oldest zoos in the nation) brings visitors nose-to-nose with a range of exciting animals. Guests can view hippos underwater (including world-famous hippo Fiona), pop up in a bubble amid meerkats or watch cheetahs racing at top speeds. The multi-sensory Night Hunters exhibit hosts cats and other nocturnal predators, while Manatee Springs seeks the long-term conservation of the Florida manatee by encouraging guests to observe these gentle giants.”

Other Ohio attractions that snagged Top-10 spots in their respective categories include Hocking Hills Canopy Tours and The Wilds, in Cumberland.

