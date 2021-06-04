Tom Brady's Niece Might Wind Up With More Rings Than Him

Tom Brady's competitive nature is the stuff of legends, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion has "no problem" admitting the women in his family are even more competitive.

On Friday (June 4), Brady quote-tweeted an espnW feature on his niece, UCLA softball outfielder Maya Brady.

"I’m so proud of Maya and all that she’s accomplishing and I have no problem admitting the Brady women are more competitive *wink wink,*" Tom tweeted.

The feature credited Maya's grandmother and Tom's mother Galynn Brady's competitive nature "that sets the tone for the whole family" and included Maya comparing the Brady women's competitiveness to the NFL star.

"The Brady women, I think, are the strongest and the most competitive," Maya said. "I think he will never admit it, but I think he knows he's kind of inferior to the Brady women in a way."