Tom Brady's Niece Might Wind Up With More Rings Than Him
By Jason Hall
June 4, 2021
Tom Brady's competitive nature is the stuff of legends, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion has "no problem" admitting the women in his family are even more competitive.
On Friday (June 4), Brady quote-tweeted an espnW feature on his niece, UCLA softball outfielder Maya Brady.
"I’m so proud of Maya and all that she’s accomplishing and I have no problem admitting the Brady women are more competitive *wink wink,*" Tom tweeted.
The feature credited Maya's grandmother and Tom's mother Galynn Brady's competitive nature "that sets the tone for the whole family" and included Maya comparing the Brady women's competitiveness to the NFL star.
"The Brady women, I think, are the strongest and the most competitive," Maya said. "I think he will never admit it, but I think he knows he's kind of inferior to the Brady women in a way."
I’m so proud of Maya and all that she’s accomplishing and I have no problem admitting the Brady women are more competitive *wink wink* https://t.co/zL1gJsIoyE— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 4, 2021
Earlier this year, Tom credited Maya as being the "most dominant athlete in the Brady family," which Maya, herself, confirmed in the espnW feature.
"He said that I'm the most, I will come out and say that I'm the most competitive and I'm the best athlete," Maya said.
The redshirt sophomore hit for a .333 average, 14 home runs and 38 RBI, while scoring 32 runs and recording six stolen bases in 47 games during the 2021 NCAA softball season.
Maya was named Softball America Freshman Player of the Year after leading the Bruins with seven home runs and tying for a team leading 28 RBI, as well as hitting for a .356 batting average and .699 slugging percentage in 2020.
Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far! https://t.co/BUstHqAyjD— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021
While her uncle's football success is well known, Maya is following in the footsteps of her mother, Maureen Brady, who was an All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State.
Maya also has another uncle with championship ties to the New England area in former Boston Red Sox first/third baseman Kevin Youkillis, who is married to Tom's other sister, Julie Brady.
In February, Tom Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Buccaneers after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
