Not Even A Hangover Can Stop Tom Brady

Tom Brady can't be stopped, whether by NFL defenses or even a hangover.

During an appearance on The Ringer's podcast Flying Coach, Arizona Cardinals head coach and former NFL quarterback Kliff Kingsbury, who backed up Brady on the New England Patriots in 2003, shared a story explaining the seven-time Super Bowl champion's incredible work ethic even early in his NFL career.

Kingsbury said he and Brady both attended a wedding at Baker's Bay in the Bahamas, which he explained was like "Candyland for adults," and that all parties involved spent the night "getting hammered." The coach said he woke up early the next day from a difficult night of sleeping and decided to walk around the island.

"I get in a little golf cart, and I'm cruising along, and I get up, and I see on these polo fields some dude with some other guy, and it looks like he's doing resistance bands drops," Kingsbury said via Yahoo!. "So I drive over, this is like, 7:30 [a.m.], we were up getting after it. I go over, [Brady] is already pouring sweat. He has this assistant holding his resistance bands, and he's just crushing these drops, just killing it and getting this workout in. I'm like, listen, you are such a sociopath.

"His desire to be the best ever is on another level. The world hasn't seen much like this. A guy who has dedicated every waking moment, diet, sleep, work ethic, to being the best ever."

In February, Brady stole the show at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade and Twitter couldn't help but notice how much fun the legendary quarterback was having.

Numerous videos were shared of the Bucs' parade, which included Brady arriving on a $2 million boat and throwing the Lombardi Trophy to teammates on another boat. But it was a video of Brady staggering out of the party that also took social media by storm.

The clip, initially shared by Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times and re-shared by ESPN, shows Brady, wearing sunglasses and laughing, being walked out by another person.