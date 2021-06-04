Vaccinated Kentuckians Have A Shot At $1 Million. Here's How To Sign Up:

Kentucky is the latest state that's giving away millions of dollars to encourage residents get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the "Shot At A Million" sweepstakes. There's actually two different prizes.

Adults 18 and older can enter to win $1 million, while kids age 12 to 17 are eligible to win a full scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, or trade school.

"What a great opportunity, Kentucky," Beshear said at a press conference. "Do not pass this up. Protect yourself, protect your family, help us defeat a pandemic that has killed 7,000 Kentuckians, and at the same time get the shot at a million or a shot at a free college education."

One $1 million winner and five scholarship winners will be announced on July 2, July 30, and Aug. 27. Drawings will take place the day before.

In order the be eligible, Kentuckians 12 and older need to be fully vaccinated or have one of the Pfizer or Moderna shots. Vaccinated residents only need to enter once at shotatamillion.ky.gov.

Kentuckians who received their shot in another state are also able to entered the sweepstakes.

