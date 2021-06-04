Years & Years Give Gorgeous Stripped-Down Performance Of 'Starstruck'

On Friday (June 4), Years & Years celebrated with us as part of Can't Cancel Pride 2021. iHeartMedia and P&G teamed up with all your favorite artists for the special event. Together, artists across multiple genres celebrated the start of Pride month with an unforgettable show.

With an incredible introduction by country artist Brandi Carlile, Olly Alexander — aka Years & Years — took us on a romantic journey with a performance of his new single, “Starstruck." Known for his dance club anthems, Years & Years treated us to the dreamest acoustic version of the new song.

Surrounded by pink rose petals and sat atop a piano, Alexander performs within a gorgeous atrium for a stripped-down version of his anthemic track. The It's A Sin star showcases his incredible vocals while harmonizing with his equally-talented backing singers.