Years & Years Give Gorgeous Stripped-Down Performance Of 'Starstruck'
By Lindsey Smith
June 5, 2021
On Friday (June 4), Years & Years celebrated with us as part of Can't Cancel Pride 2021. iHeartMedia and P&G teamed up with all your favorite artists for the special event. Together, artists across multiple genres celebrated the start of Pride month with an unforgettable show.
With an incredible introduction by country artist Brandi Carlile, Olly Alexander — aka Years & Years — took us on a romantic journey with a performance of his new single, “Starstruck." Known for his dance club anthems, Years & Years treated us to the dreamest acoustic version of the new song.
Surrounded by pink rose petals and sat atop a piano, Alexander performs within a gorgeous atrium for a stripped-down version of his anthemic track. The It's A Sin star showcases his incredible vocals while harmonizing with his equally-talented backing singers.
Other artists to perform during "Can't Cancel Pride" this year were Brothers Osborne, Bebe Rexha (who also took on co-host duties alongside Elvis Duran), P!nk, JoJo Siwa, Hayley Kiyoko, Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Tate McRae, and Leslie Odom Jr.
The "Can't Cancel Pride" virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community helps to raise funds, partnering with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.
This year's "Can't Cancel Pride" will also be available on-demand via iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages, iHeartRadio's Pride Radio, and Revry throughout Pride Month until Thursday, June 30.
Photos: iHeartRadio