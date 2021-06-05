Thomas Rhett Shares 'Wild' Way He Discovered Wife Lauren Was Pregnant

Thomas Rhett has a pretty “wild” story about how he learned he was going to be a dad again.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 31-year-old musician recalled receiving the exciting news during a ski trip he took with wife Lauren Akins earlier this year.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," said Rhett. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.'"

Initially, the “Country Again” star said he’d joked about the possibility of Akins being pregnant. "She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,'" Rhett said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."