Camila Cabello Responds After Being Body-Shamed For Viral Bikini Photos

Camila Cabello thanked followers for supporting her after recent photos of her wearing a bikini went viral.

Camilizers were out in full force to show love and support for the “Never Be the Same” songbird a few days ago when new images of the superstar drew the attention of body shamers.

Published by Us Weekly, the photos show Cabello, sporting a high-waisted blue tie-dye bikini, at a beach in Miami with her longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes. (See the snaps here.)

Sadly, some online users made nasty comments about the “Havana” superstar’s body and physical appearance in the photos, and for obvious reasons, we’re not disseminating that sort of toxicity here.

Fortunately, it’s true what they say about love: it truly does conquer all. Camila took notice of the kind messages and responded with a message of gratitude.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday (June 4), the musician wrote: “Thank u for the love yesterday and today, i love y’all.”