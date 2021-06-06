Falcons Agree To Blockbuster Trade Involving Julio Jones: Report

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Julio Jones.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have agreed to trade Jones to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The Titans will also receive a 2023 sixth-round pick and take on $15.3 million of Jones' salary in 2023, as well as the rest of his current deal. Atlanta will have $7.75 million in dead money during the 2021 season.

The move aligns Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, with fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown, a Pro Bowler in 2020, Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher during the past two seasons and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.