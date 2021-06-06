Falcons Agree To Blockbuster Trade Involving Julio Jones: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Julio Jones.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have agreed to trade Jones to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft.
The Titans will also receive a 2023 sixth-round pick and take on $15.3 million of Jones' salary in 2023, as well as the rest of his current deal. Atlanta will have $7.75 million in dead money during the 2021 season.
The move aligns Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, with fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown, a Pro Bowler in 2020, Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher during the past two seasons and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported last month that the Falcons were actively trying to trade the Jones and have been since new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith were hired.
"The Falcons would like to trade Julio Jones," Schultz wrote (subscription needed). "That doesn’t mean it’s 100 percent that it’s going to happen. That doesn’t mean some members of the organization don’t believe the future Hall of Famer can still play, when healthy. But Jones’ availability on the trade market has been clear almost from the time new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith landed in Atlanta and realized the extent of the team’s salary-cap problems."
Schultz's also listed five teams most likely to acquire Jones and noted that the Titans "may show interest," but needed to improve their salary cap situation in order to acquire the star wide receiver.
During an episode PFT Live on May 25, Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms said a source he trusts with knowledge regarding Jones' current situation claims the wide receiver had the Titans and New England Patriots "very much on his radar" amid reports that the Falcons were actively seeking trades for the seven-time Pro Bowler.
Jones has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers since being selected No. 6 overall by the Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old currently has 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards, 60 touchdowns and a 15.2 yards per reception average for his 10-year NFL career.
