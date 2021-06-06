Feedback

Falcons Agree To Blockbuster Trade Involving Julio Jones: Report

By Jason Hall

June 6, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Julio Jones.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have agreed to trade Jones to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The Titans will also receive a 2023 sixth-round pick and take on $15.3 million of Jones' salary in 2023, as well as the rest of his current deal. Atlanta will have $7.75 million in dead money during the 2021 season.

The move aligns Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, with fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown, a Pro Bowler in 2020, Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher during the past two seasons and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported last month that the Falcons were actively trying to trade the Jones and have been since new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith were hired.

"The Falcons would like to trade Julio Jones," Schultz wrote (subscription needed). "That doesn’t mean it’s 100 percent that it’s going to happen. That doesn’t mean some members of the organization don’t believe the future Hall of Famer can still play, when healthy. But Jones’ availability on the trade market has been clear almost from the time new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith landed in Atlanta and realized the extent of the team’s salary-cap problems."

Schultz's also listed five teams most likely to acquire Jones and noted that the Titans "may show interest," but needed to improve their salary cap situation in order to acquire the star wide receiver.

During an episode PFT Live on May 25, Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms said a source he trusts with knowledge regarding Jones' current situation claims the wide receiver had the Titans and New England Patriots "very much on his radar" amid reports that the Falcons were actively seeking trades for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jones has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers since being selected No. 6 overall by the Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old currently has 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards, 60 touchdowns and a 15.2 yards per reception average for his 10-year NFL career.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Falcons Agree To Blockbuster Trade Involving Julio Jones: Report

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.