Garth Brooks Nearly Cries Watching Kelly Clarkson Cover 'The Dance'

Kelly Clarkson nearly moved Garth Brooks to tears with her performance at the Kennedy Center Honors.

This Sunday (June 6), Clarkson makes a musical appearance during the Kennedy Center’s televised broadcast of its annual celebration, which recognizes figures in the performing arts. Among the honorees is the country superstar, who the American Idol alum honored with a touching tribute rendition of Brooks’ song “The Dance.”

“I could have missed the pain / But I'd have had to miss the dance,” Clarkson sings in a preview of tonight’s presentation as Brooks, watching from the audience, holds back his tears. “Holding you, I held everything / For a moment wasn't I the king / If I'd only known how the king would fall.”

“It was an honor to sing ‘The Dance’ for @GarthBrooks at this year's Kennedy Center Honors,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram. “This song will forever hold a special place in my heart ❤️”