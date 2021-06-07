Feedback

10 Weird And Wonderful Facts About Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

June 7, 2021

June 7 is National Oklahoma Day, which recognizes the 46th state to be granted statehood.

To celebrate the Sooner State, here are some weird and wonderful facts:

  • The official Oklahoma state meal includes chicken-fried steak, barbecued pork, corn bread, biscuits, sausage and gravy, fried okra, squash, black-eyed peas, grits, corn, strawberries, and pecan pie. The meal was adopted in 1988, but a state politician wanted to get rid of it in 2010 because he said the meal was too unhealthy.
  • Oklahoma has more than 200 man-made lakes, which makes it the state with the most man-made lakes.
  • Whaling is illegal. No one has to worry about breaking that law since there's no whales in Oklahoma.
  • The first shopping cart was used in Oklahoma City in 1937.
  • Gordon Matthews, the man who invented voicemail, was from Tulsa.
  • Lottie Williams is the only person known to have been hit by space debris. Williams was walking in a Tulsa park in 1997 when a piece of a disintegrating rocket hit her in the shoulder.
  • Oklahoma was the last state to legalize tattooing in 2006.
  • ESPN debunked the myth that wearing New York Jets gear in Ada is illegal.
  • In 2017, University of Oklahoma students broke the world record for the largest human weather symbols with help from Al Roker.
  • Boise City, Oklahoma, was the only U.S. city bombed during World War II. It was an accident, but luckily, no one was hurt.


Photo: Getty Images

