3 Unique Ideas For Date Night In Oklahoma

Now that spring is here and most places in Oklahoma are fully open, it's a good time to go out and explore with your significant other.

While dinner and a movie is always a good standby, here's some interesting places to take a date to.

Go some place weird:

For couples that prefer places that are off the beaten path, there's plenty of weird spots in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City is home to the Factory Obscura Mix-Tape, which is a touchable, immersive art gallery. If you want more art, head to Downtown OKC's Underground Tunnels, which is one of the city's best kept secrets.

If you're in Tulsa, leave the city and head towards Catoosa. There you can find the D.W. Correll Museum and the big blue whale, which was built to be a wedding present in 1972.

See where your favorite film was made:

Oklahoma has played a key role in dozens of movies, including Twister, Minari, and The Outsiders. Some film locations, like The Outsiders House, can still be visited today. See a full list of locations here.

Enjoys the state's natural beauty:

The Sooner state has some of the most gorgeous state parks in the nation. If you want a romantic staycation, rent a covered wagon cabin at Robbers Cave or a yurt at Natural Falls State Park. Couples that like to hike together can check out the trails near the Wichita Mountains wildlife refuge or Beavers Bend.

