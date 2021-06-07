Feedback

4 Michigan Lake Towns Among The Best To Live In The U.S.

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 7, 2021

Stacker reviewed data from 2020 to determine the best U.S. lake towns to live in. There were six areas evaluated of each town: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, safety, and weather.

The report had 46 towns across the U.S. that were listed. The state with the most towns on the list was Wisconsin, with 8 named some of the best lake towns to live in.

The four towns in Michigan that landed a spot on the list were:

  • No. 1: Traverse City
    • Affordability rank: #31
    • Economy rank: #17
    • Education and health rank: #14
    • Quality of life rank: #1
    • Safety rank: #8
    • Weather rank: #16
  • No. 4: Holland
    • Affordability rank: #21
    • Economy rank: #7
    • Education and health rank: #11
    • Quality of life rank: #4
    • Safety rank: #24
    • Weather rank: #12
  • No. 17: Alpena
    • Affordability rank: #29
    • Economy rank: #36
    • Education and health rank: #12
    • Quality of life rank: #11
    • Safety rank: #13
    • Weather rank: #1
  • No. 34: Port Huron
    • Affordability rank: #30
    • Economy rank: #40
    • Education and health rank: #31
    • Quality of life rank: #31
    • Safety rank: #40
    • Weather rank: #8

Here are the 10 best lake towns to live in:

  1. Traverse City, Michigan
  2. Folsom, California
  3. Redmond, Washington
  4. Holland, Michigan
  5. Cornelius, North Carolina
  6. Kirkland, Washington
  7. Mercer Island, Washington
  8. Rocky River, Ohio
  9. Davidson, North Carolina
  10. Pewaukee, Wisconsin

To view the full list, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

