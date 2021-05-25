Four Wisconsin Destinations Named The Best Weekend Getaways In The Midwest

Four Wisconsin cities and towns were voted the best weekend getaways in the Midwest.

According to U.S. News & World Report, out of the 27 destinations in the Midwest ranked, four of the best to visit for the weekend are right here in Wisconsin.

U.S. News looked at factors of all 12 Midwest states, like dining, adventure, and value when deciding the best places to visit.

Milwaukee was number four on the list. The report says the cities hearty comfort food, museums, and historical sites will appeal to all visitors. Two museums you have to check out are the Harley-Davidson Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum. If you're looking to see the food and beverage side of the city, take a tour of the 19th century Pabst Mansion or head to the Milwaukee Public Market.

Madison was listed at number 11. In the capital of the state, you'll find the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Along with the college, you can find the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the Henry Vilas Zoo, and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. If you want a more outdoorsy weekend, the city also has multiple hiking trails.

Green Bay was number 12. Home of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. If you're not a football fanatic, stop by Bay Beach Amusement Park or the National Railroad Museum.

Last but not least, the Wisconsin Dells was listed at number 21. The Dells is the self-proclaimed "Water Park Capital of the World" and has a wide selection of water-themed attractions. Along with water activities, you will also find golf courses and casinos for other entertainment.

Photo Getty Images