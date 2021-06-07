Arizona Experienced Intense Weekend With Several Massive Fires

Arizona experience an intense weekend with many different fires breaking out all across the state.

On Saturday, a massive fire broke out at Friedman Waste Control Systems in Phoenix, reported AZ Family. More than 200 firefighters worked to get the fire under control, and there were still about 50 firefighters on the scene Sunday morning dousing out hot spots.

Though hundreds were working to put the fire out, the high winds pushed the flames to nearby businesses. The recycling plant, a tire shop, and a lumber company were all destroyed by the fire.

Just one day later, a pallet fire broke out at the Mason Mart. According to firefighters, the fire was spreading quickly due to the wind and embers being blows all throughout the yard.

AZ Family reported that there were more than two dozen units responding to the scene, and it was considered a hazmat situation. Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said, "One of the fires was burning near an unmarked container and therefore a hazmat component was established for safety purposes."

Crews got the fire under control "in a short time."

On Sunday, authorities with two counties in Arizona had to issue evacuation orders due to a massive wildfire.

The Telegraph Fire has already burned over 40,000 acres of land, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

Jeff Andrews with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said, "Certainly a dynamic fire. We are at the early stages of this, and if I had to project, I'd say this is going to impact local communities for a number of days."

