Chicago PD Investigates Viral Video Of 3 Women Twerking On Moving Cop Car

Chicago police have launched an investigation after video surfaced of three women twerking on a patrol car.

The cell-phone video focuses on the three women, shown twerking on the hood and on the roof of a Chicago Police Department vehicle as it moves down the street, surrounded by crowds of people. The now-viral video was posted to YouTube.

It wasn’t immediately clear where or when the video was recorded, CBS Chicago reports.

"The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car," Deputy Director Tom Ahern said in a statement. He noted to Fox 32 that the agency is investigating the incident and the investigation remains ongoing as of Monday (June 7).

See the video here: