Dan + Shay Are Here To Help You 'Rise and Shine' In New Video

If you need a new alarm clock sound, Dan + Shay are here to help you "rise and shine" in a new Lion King inspired video shared to social media.

Over on their Instagram page, the duo shared a short clip of Shay Mooney as he is standing in a hallway with great acoustics while belting out the beginning of "Circle of Life" from The Lion King, red solo up in hand. The guys captioned the video, "happy saturday y’all rise + shine."

Dan Smyers then commented on the post, adding, "Is someone in your house sleeping in today? turn up your phone volume and wake ‘em up with this lol," along with the lion emoji.