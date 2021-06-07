Dan + Shay Are Here To Help You 'Rise and Shine' In New Video
By Taylor Fields
June 7, 2021
If you need a new alarm clock sound, Dan + Shay are here to help you "rise and shine" in a new Lion King inspired video shared to social media.
Over on their Instagram page, the duo shared a short clip of Shay Mooney as he is standing in a hallway with great acoustics while belting out the beginning of "Circle of Life" from The Lion King, red solo up in hand. The guys captioned the video, "happy saturday y’all rise + shine."
Dan Smyers then commented on the post, adding, "Is someone in your house sleeping in today? turn up your phone volume and wake ‘em up with this lol," along with the lion emoji.
Also over the weekend, Smyers shared a photo of him and his wife Abby dressed up by the pool and said of the sweet picture, "Photographic evidence that I actually put on real clothes and left the house for the first time in over a year. It was a nice vibe." Then, he added, "Ok now back to hibernating in the studio until tour or possibly a significant career event between now and tour."
Could that "significant career event" be a new album? The guys, who just announced new tour dates for the fall, have been teasing that a new album is coming. Last week, while celebrating the fifth anniversary of their Obsessed album, the guys teased of new music on the way:
"This past year has given us a lot of time to reflect on how grateful we are for everything that has happened in our career, and it has also given us the time to recharge and prepare for the next chapter. not gonna lie, we’re more excited about music and touring than we’ve ever been, and can’t wait to dive in head first VERY soon. we’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished so far, but deep down in our hearts we feel like we’re just getting started. think it’s about time for a new album, yeah?"
