Garth Brooks Was 'Scared To Death' To Make Comeback After 14-Year Break

Garth Brooks is looking back on his career with a candid eye.

Ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors, the country legend sat down with Gayle King for CBS This Morning to open up about his fearful return to country music after abruptly leaving the scene for 14 years.

Speaking to King, the 59-year-old crooner admitted his comeback made him “scared to death,” but was grateful to discover that “people were so sweet” to see him return — and he owes it all to his devoted fanbase.

"Country is the best place to be,” said the “Dance” crooner. “Because, one, you have the most loyal audience there could possibly be, and they will wait for you."